The iconic TV host, who helmed Strictly with Tess Daly for 11 years before bowing out, would like to see more traditional TV formats making a comeback. "I'd like to see performers playing together" he says, "having fun together, entertaining together instead of this thing that we're caught up in."

Forsyth also goes on to reveal that he'd stepped down from his Strictly role because he was beginning to feel stale.

"It's an awful thing to feel as a performer, that you're not enjoying it as much as you should do and you're not giving as much as you could" he admits.

Perhaps that's why he's so excited to be making his return to the London Palladium stage for the first time in almost 20 years. Forsyth's one man show travels to Cardiff, Norwich and London in April and May and he couldn't be more excited about it.

"When I walk on stage something happens to me" he says. "The other me takes over and I become this performer. That amazes me sometimes."

