The award is open to British artists who, as of 31st October, 2023, haven’t achieved a top 20 album or more than one top 20 single.

The award winner will be announced on Thursday 7th December ahead of the 2024 BRIT Awards on Saturday 2nd March.

So, which musicians have been nominated for the prestigious award? Read on for the shortlisted artists.

BRITs 2024 nominees: Rising star nominations

Caity Baser, Sekou and The Last Dinner Party are the hotly-tipped musicians in the running to scoop the award.

Speaking of her nomination, Baser said: "When I heard that I've been nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award this year, I literally screamed for 5 minutes and chucked everything around my room!"

She continued: "I used to watch the awards on TV every year when I was a kid but had no idea how a kid from an estate in Southampton would ever get there. Now to be shortlisted for the Rising Star award for next year...me! Little old me… All I have to say is I am so happy and thank you so much. It's really a dream come true!"

Sekou said of his nomination: "Being nominated for BRITs Rising Star is absolutely crazy. I grew up in a small town and watched the BRITs every single year. The performances were always amazing - Adele, Amy, Sam Smith, Beyoncé.

"I remember being 10 years old when Adele sang Someone Like You for the first time and being like… YES, that's gonna be me one day. Don't even get me started on Beyoncé. I'm so grateful to be considered for this.

"For me, this feels like God telling me to continue to work harder and keep pushing. Thank you BRITsssssss!"

Speaking of their nomination, The Last Dinner Party said: "We're so honoured and thrilled to be nominated for the Rising Star award! It's very overwhelming and exciting to be up for something as prestigious as a BRIT at this stage in our career and we're so grateful."

The group continued: "We've had an amazing year and can't wait for all that's to come!"

While the nominees in the running for the 2024 Rising Star BRIT Award have been announced, the nominations for the remaining categories are yet to be revealed.

We'll update this page once the full list of nominees have been confirmed.

