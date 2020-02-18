With two BRIT awards under his belt, Stormzy returned to the ceremony - this time up for best Male Solo Artist and MasterCard Album of the Year.

Meanwhile Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave had four nominations each to their name, with the boys predicted to win big.

Billie Eilish was nominated for Best International Female Solo Artist, while Mabel was nominated in three categories – Best New Artist, Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year for her single Call Me Up.

The Rising Star winner was already announced in December as 25-year-old British singer-songwriter Celeste.

So, who else managed to scoop the coveted Lady Britannia Brit statuette?

Here's a full list of nominations and winners.

Male Solo Artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy (WON)

Female Solo Artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel (WON)

Mahalia

Best Group

Bastille

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals (WON)

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You loved (WON)

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks like A heart

Sam Smith & Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Tom Walker – Just You and I

Mastercard Album of the Year

Dave – Psychodrama (WON)

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Stormzy – Heavy is the Head

Best New artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi (WON)

Mabel

Sam Fender

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish (WON)

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler the Creator (WON)

Rising Star – winner announced in December 2019