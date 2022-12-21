Hosted by Capital's Roman Kemp, the 90-minute special will see a number of groups made up of stars from TV's biggest shows going head-to-head in a sing-off, which is sure to bring some sparkle to everyone's Christmas Eve.

Get ready to see some of our fave celebs showing off their vocal skills as ITV puts on a Christmas Extravaganza, known as Britain Get Singing.

This year's line-up includes Love Island stars, Chasers and even some soap faves.

They'll be hoping to impress the Super Panel, made up of some of TV's iconic judges, as well as us at home, of course.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Britain Get Singing airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 24th December (Christmas Eve) at 8:35pm.

The 90-minute special is in support of ITV's mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

Britain Get Singing judges and host

While radio host Roman Kemp will present the one-off special, the Super Panel will consist of The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

Britain Get Singing line-up

Five groups made up of reality TV, entertainment and soap stars will perform on Britain Get Singing.

Below is a list of all the groups:

Love Island

Love Island's Tasha, Andrew, Danica, Paige, Luca and Antigoni. ITV

Taking part are season 8 stars Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne, Antigoni Buxton, Danica Taylor, Andrew Le Page and Luca Bish.

The Chase

Anne Hegerty, Darragh Ennis and Jenny Ryan. ITV

The Chase stars Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis will be showing off their vocal talents this Christmas.

Loose Women

Judi Love, Kelle Bryan, Linda Robson, Brenda Edwards, Coleen Nolan and Denise Welch. ITV

Loose Women's Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan will be taking to the stage for the festive special.

Emmerdale

Olivia Bromley, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Lisa Riley, Daisy Campbell, Mark Charnock, and Bradley Johnson. ITV

Performing for Emmerdale are Lisa Riley, Mark Charnock, Daisy Campbell, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Bradley Johnson and Olivia Bromley.

Coronation Street

Daniel Brocklebank, Channique Sterling-Brown, Rob Mallard, Jodie Prenger, Michael Le Vell, and Sue Devaney.

Swapping the cobbles for the big stage are Michael Le Vell, Sue Devaney, Daniel Brocklebank, Rob Mallard, Jodie Prenger, and Channique Sterling-Brown.

Britain Get Singing airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 24th December at 8:35pm.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.