Hosting the show once again is comedian Mo Gilligan , who made his presenting debut at last year's awards alongside Maya Jama.

There's just over a week to go until the BRIT Awards returns to our screens, honouring some of the biggest acts to burst out onto the music scene this year.

With the likes of The 1975, Harry Styles, Stormzy and Beyoncé up for nominations, it's set to be a star-studded night – although the organisation has come under fire for its male-heavy list of nominees.

If you're a fan of Lizzo, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg and more, you'll want to tune in for the night of live music and awards. Here's how you can watch The BRIT Awards 2023.

The BRIT Awards are taking place at The O2 Arena on Saturday 11th February, with Mo Gilligan returning to host once again.

The ceremony will start at 7:30pm.

How to watch BRIT Awards 2023

Harry Styles at the BRIT Awards. Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Those at home will be able to tune into this year's BRIT Awards over on ITV1 and ITVX.

The awards will be broadcast live from 8:30pm on Saturday 11th February.

You can also catch all the red carpet action at ITV2 at 7:30pm, with Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp chatting to the performers and nominees ahead of the big event.

How to buy BRIT Awards 2023 tickets

While you could buy tickets to the BRIT Awards via the AVX website from 9th January onwards, all of the general admission tickets have now been sold.

However, there are still tickets available for The Terrace, starting from £267.15 per seat – so get them fast!

BRIT Awards 2023 host

Mo Gilligan. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mo Gilligan will be presenting the BRIT Awards 2023, marking the comedian's second time at the helm of the show.

Speaking about the upcoming ceremony, Gilligan said in a statement: "Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life.

"I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!"

Gilligan hosted the show last year alongside Maya Jama, taking over from Jack Whitehall who'd hosted for four consecutive years since 2018.

BRIT Awards 2023 performances

Taking to the stage for this year's BRIT Awards will be the likes of Cat Burns, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, as well as Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo.

They'll be joined by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Stormzy and Wet Leg.

The BRIT Awards will air on ITV1 on Saturday 11th February from 8:30pm. The red carpet interviews will air on ITV2 at 7:30pm. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.