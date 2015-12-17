“You couldn’t get a bigger name in music right now," said Brit chairman Max Lousada. "Adele is having an exceptional moment and The Brits are delighted to be a part of her history, her present and future.”

Adele picked up her first Brit in 2008, winning the Critics' Choice Award. In 2012 she won both Female Solo Artist and Album of the Year. In 2013 her James Bond theme Skyfall won Single of the Year.

As well as plenty of awards, Adele's appearances at the Brits are well remembered. In 2011 she had the crowd on its feet after an emotional performance of Someone Like You. In 2012 it was her one-fingered gesture to host James Corden for cutting off her acceptance speech that was well documented.

The singer has stormed the charts with her most recent single Hello, becoming the first ever to sell a million downloads in a week. Coming from her new album 25, the song was also the second-fastest track to hit a million views on YouTube.

The music video crossed the million line in just five days, pipped to the post by Psy's Gentleman, which reached 100 million views in just four days in 2013.