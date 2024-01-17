“More than the guiding light of our organisation, Brian’s fervent passion for reptiles and wildlife, along with his steadfast dedication to education, has touched innumerable hearts and minds globally,” The Reptarium team wrote in a post on Instagram.

The statement continued: "Our deepest sympathies are with Brian’s family, his friends, and all those whose lives he has touched. We’ve lost an exceptional individual – a visionary, mentor, and friend. For those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him, Brian’s absence leaves an immeasurable void."

Barczyk's death came just days after he shared a goodbye video to his five million subscribers and the many fans he has amassed over the years by showing day-to-day life in the reptile zoo. He also revealed he had recently entered hospice care.

In the video, which was titled This is Goodbye…, he said: “You guys have followed along, and I appreciate you guys so much."

He continued: “It has been an amazing journey and one that has changed my life; each one of you has changed my life like you can’t believe.”

Barczyk’s YouTube career saw him collaborate with some of the platform’s biggest names, including Logan Paul and MrBeast.

Before his YouTube channel had garnered as much attention as it has today, Barczyk also appeared in the TV series Venom Hunters on the Discovery channel.

He revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

The Reptarium was set to expand to an aquarium in February or March 2024, according to its website.

Barczyk said in a recent video that he would not be able to see it completed, telling fans: “We beat a lot of odds in our life; this one we didn’t beat... Please come and see me at the LegaSea; my spirit will be there.”

He is survived by his wife, Lori, and two children, Jade and Noah.