In a statement to the BBC, his family confirmed his death and said he passed with his “beloved wife Jennie by his side".

“The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE,” they said.

"Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

Rhodes, famous for his trademark gelled spiky hair, was a popular celebrity chef in the 90s.

Having held a record of five Michelin stars, Rhodes fronted the British and American versions of Masterchef in the early 2000s, as well as the seconds series of Hell’s Kitchen alongside Jean-Christophe Novelli. He was also famous for fronting a Tate and Lyle advert in 1997 in which he signed off with: "Smile, it's Tate and Lyle."

He was awarded an OBE in 2006.

The dad-of-two moved to the UAE in 2011 to head up the Rhodes Mezzanine at the Grosvenor House hotel.

Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, where Rhodes worked, said in a statement: “The team ... are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

“No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family.”

Tributes have poured in for the star, with Jamie Oliver describing him as an "incredible ambassador for British cooking" while Gordon Ramsay wrote: "We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed Gx."