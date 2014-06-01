He was ordered to stay 500 yards away from all celebrity events, including awards shows and premieres and forced to attend a year's psychological counselling.

The 25-year-old Sediuk must also stay away from Pitt and his wife Angelina Jolie and was also sentenced to 20 days of community service to be completed over the course of his 36-month probation.

Pitt was signing autographs on the red carpet when Sediuk jumped over a barrier and hit the actor in the face. Sediuk was quickly apprehended and taken to LA’s Hollywood jail in handcuffs.

Sediuk is understood to have been fired from Ukrainian television channel 1+1 before the incident.

He is infamous for red carpet pranks around the world, including kissing Will Smith in Moscow and hugging Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper at separate events earlier this year.

Sediuk was fired from his reporter job with the channel after jumping under actress America Ferrera's dress on a Cannes red carpet on May 17, a spokesman for 1+1 told CNN.