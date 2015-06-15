“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say any of this,” he added, before continuing: “but yeah, why not? I guess I put so much into this album, it’s really important to me to try not to short-change any part of it.

"I don’t want anything sort of half-baked, because I’ve done that in the past and been really disappointed with myself.”

Ronson also revealed he's been savvy about his slot, avoiding a clash with Pyramid Stage headliner Kanye West.

More like this

“We’re just before the headline act, Rudimental, on the Other Stage, on Friday night. Everyone says that’s the spot. We were originally meant to play on Saturday, but you just can’t be on at the same time as Kanye, so I was like, ‘Please move us!’”

Advertisement

Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 16th June from newsagents and Apple Newsstand.