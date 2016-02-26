Mercury is one of eight new stars who will be memorialised by the blue plague scheme in its 150th year. Footballer Bobby Moore, who led England to World Cup victory in 1966, will be remembered in Barking and Dagenham, while the Knightsbridge flat once home to Hollywood star Ava Gardener will also get a plaque.

Magician Tommy Cooper, Irish playwrite Samuel Beckett, cookery writer Elizabeth David, ballet dancer Margot Fonteyn and Laurie Cunningham, one of the first black footballers to play for England, are also set to be remembered, report the Guardian.

Cooper's plaque will go up on his Chiswick home, where he lived for almost 30 years before his death; Beckett's will be found in Chelsea, where he resided for three years during the 1930s, as will David's.

Fonteyn's will go in Covent Garden while Cunningham's will be seen at his family home in north London, where an unofficial blue plaque already sits.