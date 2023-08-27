News of his death was announced by his publicist Roger Neal, who said in a statement: "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

Tributes for the late star have come in from across Hollywood, with Adam Sandler, who appeared with Barker in the film Happy Gilmore, sharing various photos of the pair on Instagram and writing: "The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with.

"Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

Bob Barker and Adam Sandler at the MTV Movie Awards in 1996 Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Drew Carey, who took over from Barker as the host of The Price is Right after his retirement, said: "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."

Julie Bowen, who starred alongside Sandler in Happy Gilmore, also shared photos from set, saying: "I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, 'the price is WRONG, bi*ch!'

"Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it. It’s one of my favorite filming memories ever. In honor of Bob: please remember to spay and neuter your pets. RIP Bob."

An official statement from CBS also read: "We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’

"In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."

As well as his longtime role hosting The Price is Right from 1972 to 2007, Barker was known for hosting Truth or Consequences and was a passionate animal rights activist.