Yesterday he answered the questions of tweeters eager to know whether pub trickster 'Will' (YES), original writer Danny Baker (YES) and the Freak or Unique segment would also be making a comeback (YES YES YES!), and if Samuel L Jackson was cast in Star Wars because of his appearance on TFI Friday (correct, replied Evans).

The Ocean Colour Scene theme tune will also be heard, and the set crammed with a heckling audience will be "same but different," said Evans. "Bit of an issue. They knocked our old studio down two months ago. D'oh!"

When TFI Friday launched in 1996, it was broadcast live but that changed when Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder swore repeatedly on air (he's been barred from Channel 4 ever since). The time round it will presumably be pre-recorded before its 9pm broadcast.

Evans has been posting countdown videos on YouTube and in the latest Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Hugh Grant are wildly applauded when they braved the enormously popular, defiantly unpredictable show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNwad806abM