Blur and Liam Gallagher join Chris Evans for TFI Friday special
Roger Daltrey, The Lightening Seeds' Ian Broude and Stone Roses bassist Mani will also be guests on the anniversary edition on June 12th
15 years after Chris Evans' anarchic chat show TFI Friday ended, it's back for one night only on June 12th. Yesterday Evans revealed the line-up and it includes Brit-poppers for all those viewers nostalgic for the series' late 90s heyday: old rivals Blur and Liam Gallagher.
Roger Daltrey, Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist Mani and The Lightening Seeds' Ian Broudie will also be making an appearance, Evans confirmed on Twitter:
Yesterday he answered the questions of tweeters eager to know whether pub trickster 'Will' (YES), original writer Danny Baker (YES) and the Freak or Unique segment would also be making a comeback (YES YES YES!), and if Samuel L Jackson was cast in Star Wars because of his appearance on TFI Friday (correct, replied Evans).
The Ocean Colour Scene theme tune will also be heard, and the set crammed with a heckling audience will be "same but different," said Evans. "Bit of an issue. They knocked our old studio down two months ago. D'oh!"
When TFI Friday launched in 1996, it was broadcast live but that changed when Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder swore repeatedly on air (he's been barred from Channel 4 ever since). The time round it will presumably be pre-recorded before its 9pm broadcast.
More like this
Evans has been posting countdown videos on YouTube and in the latest Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Hugh Grant are wildly applauded when they braved the enormously popular, defiantly unpredictable show:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNwad806abM