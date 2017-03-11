Boys Allowed (we see what they did there) are going to be singing and dancing to the 2005 hit Biology.

Yes, we'll just let that sink in for a moment while you relive the original music video...

Gates said: “I’m so excited to being involved with Comic Relief again.

“In 2003 I had the honour of performing the official single Spirit in the Sky and they also put me in a bath of baked beans! This time I’m dressing up as a woman! It’s going to be a fantastic performance, I can’t wait to get those high heels on and raise loads of money for such a fantastic cause! You have to tune in!”

Lee also said he was “so excited” about the performance, adding: “bring on the heels”.

Neville said: “I'm slightly concerned about quite how much I'm looking forward to this to be honest.

“Not that dancing in heels won't be a challenge as my name isn't Rachel on weekends, regardless of what you might have heard. But with it being for such a great cause it's a win win. Look out Cheryl and Kimberly and co, Boys Allowed are coming for you!”

Ofoedu admitted that he “always wanted to channel my inner Ru Paul and now I have the perfect excuse!”

They join Gogglebox’s Steph and Dom, the stars of The Chase and former Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola Jordan, as exclusively revealed by RadioTimes.com.

Red Nose Day returns on Friday 24th March