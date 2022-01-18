Bradley Walsh returns with a second season of Blankety Blank

Walsh’s next season will have a 10-episode run, following on from the success of his first nine episodes and a Christmas special.

Bradley Walsh is set to return for another season of Blankety Blank , the BBC has confirmed.

The format, which was established in 1979 when the series first began airing, will remain the same. Six celebrities will help contestants fill the missing blanks, though no word as yet about who we can expect to take a seat on the panel.

Last year, we saw the likes of Tess Daly, David Haye, Adil Ray, Jimmy Carr, Judi Love, Sue Perkins and Craig Revel Horwood take part. And, if you were wondering whether the iconic Blankety Blank theme tune will make a return too, the answer is an enthusiastic yes.

Speaking of his return, Walsh said: “I absolutely love recording this show. We have some of the funniest comedians and some of Britain’s most well-known faces join us on the panel, and they’re incredible, but for me, it’s the players that steal the show. I’m looking forward to getting back into the studio and having a blast filming.”

Walsh took over from former host Paul O’Grady, who in turn helmed the quiz show’s ’90s revival. Before that, Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan presented.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, added: “It’s been so brilliant having Blankety Blank back on the Beeb. And Bradley really is the perfect host for this very funny family show, dealing with unpredictable celebrities, contestants, and prizes!”

Blankety Blank will return in 2022. Want something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.