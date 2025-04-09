Blankety Blank air date confirmed as Bradley Walsh game show returns
The iconic game show is back on TV screens.
It's time get your quiz caps on, as Blankety Blank returns to BBC One in little under a week.
Returning to TV screens after last year's Christmas special, host Bradley Walsh is back once more, along with a panel of six celebrities who will aim to fill in the missing blanks and help win some brilliant prizes for contestants.
The game show will air on Saturday 19th April at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
The guests that Saturday include Antony Cotton, Nish Kumar, Rosie Jones, Lesley Joseph, Shane Richie and Mel B, who will all aim to help some very lucky players.
Blankety Blank was revived by the BBC back in 2021 and has featured the likes of Jimmy Carr, Judi Love, Ainsley Harriott and Jonathan Ross as just some of the famous faces who have taken part.
Speaking of the show's revival, Walsh said at the time: "I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank – so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance.
"I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it. I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan, but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show."
Kate Phillips, director of entertainment at the BBC, said at the time: "Blankety Blank has it all - ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley, a very funny and much loved host. I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!"
Meanwhile, Amelia Brown, managing director of Thames, added: "To be able to team this legendary format with the legend that is Bradley Walsh in a series is so exciting and a match made in heaven. We can’t wait to get into studio with Bradley and a host of brilliant panellists."
Blankety Blank season 4 returns on Saturday 19th April at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
