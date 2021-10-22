Will Strictly Come Dancing head to Blackpool in 2021?

One of the annual Strictly Come Dancing traditions is the dancers packing up and heading over to Blackpool for a special week bursting with more glitz and glamour than usual.

Only that tradition was broken in 2020 when COVID restrictions made it so the production had to remain in one place. While many had hoped it would be business as usual this year, Blackpool will once again not be taking place.

COVID is still very much a thing and this year has seen two contestants from the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up test positive for the virus, which meant they had to miss a week.

Is that why Blackpool is not happening again this year? Here is all we know.

Why isn’t Blackpool week happening?

So going by tradition, the final seven couples in the show head off to Blackpool for the live show that takes place in the Blackpool Tower ballroom. The Tower is known as “the home of dancing competitions” so it makes sense why everyone is always so keen to perform there.

But 2021 will be Blackpool-free and, as expected, COVID is the reason. As mentioned, Tom Fletcher and Judi Love have tested positive for the virus this year already, so while it may feel like things are getting back to normal, the pandemic rages on and the BBC were not able to find a way to make a trip to the seaside town work.

Producer Sarah James said earlier in the year: “We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”

So while 2021 may be a Blackpool-free zone like 2020 was, here’s hoping that the celebs competing in Strictly 2022 will get the chance to go there.

