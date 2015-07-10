After meeting the finalists and performing intimate renditions of hits Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Iron Man and Into The Void, Iomini spent time coaching each of them for a live performance at London’s 100 Club.

Ben Cornish, a 13-year-old from Devon, was first to jam with Tony and said: “I can’t believe it, me being here and me playing with him. He can really think riffs up on the spot.”

Alfie Glass, who was 12 years old when he auditioned for the series, impressed the Sabbath star by jamming the 1971 hit Into The Void.

Iommi said of their session: “I wanted to play it with him to make him feel a bit more comfortable. And just show him how I play it. He picked it up quickly. He’s a quick learner.”

Alfie added: “He is the Iron Man of heavy metal; it’s so cool. Today has been the best day of my life so far because I’ve met Tony Iommi, had some nice chips at lunch and I’m at a really cool place here.”

Fellow finalists Martin Mickels, Chris Brennan and Harry Elliot all received mentor sessions, with Harry Elliot commenting; “To have a one-on-one with Tony, I needed someone to pinch me. I didn’t think it was real. To have him four or five feet away from me while I was showing him how I play… it was ridiculous.”

Tony Iommi will feature in the rock finals of Guitar Star on Tuesday 14th July at 8pm on Sky Arts