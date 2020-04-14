The Big Night In will air from 7pm-10pm and will be produced in accordance with current social isolating government protocols, with celebrities including Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow all taking part from the safety of their homes, alongside more yet-to-be-confirmed famous faces.

"At a time when in my generation, the UK has never felt more together we’re inviting everyone to share a Big Night In," said Matt Baker. "As a board member of BBC Children in Need for many years the very purpose of what we do is to be there for those who need us the most.

"Through the power of TV together with Comic Relief we’ll support, give thanks and acknowledge how we’re making the best of the situation we find ourselves in. It’s my honour to host The Big Night In.”

Zoe Ball added: "We are always so blown away by folks’ generosity each year supporting Comic Relief and Children in Need and now during these extraordinary times more than ever people in our communities are in need of our love and support. So join us from the comfort of your sofas superheroes, for a night of daft joy, entertainment and inspiration & help us raise some much needed dosh for those projects helping our loved ones in our local communities."

Lenny Henry supporting Comic Relief BBC/Comic Relief

Lenny Henry, a long-time Comic Relief host, has suggested that teaming with Children in Need for The Big Night In will "shine a light on the amazing things communities are doing and keep you entertained whilst you can't leave your homes."

"Both charities will be supporting a huge number of smaller charities and projects that will be protecting the most vulnerable people in society, so it’s going to be a brilliant night for a great cause," he said.

Davina McCall described the upcoming event as "an amazing way for us all to come together and show how much of an impact we can make on the lives of those who need our support", while Paddy McGuinness expressed his thanks to "all the amazing key workers out there and our fantastic NHS.”

Viewers will have the opportunity throughout The Big Night In to donate to help support vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, with funds raised on the night being split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the UK.

The UK Treasury will also match pound for pound any contributions made by the public.

