As usual, Carr will be joined by a line-up of comedy stars as they review 2022 in typically chaotic fashion, poking fun at some of the year's biggest movers and shakers.

Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without Jimmy Carr and his annual Big Fat Quiz of the Year – so it's a good thing that we're getting one in 2022, the 19th edition since the series launched back in 2004.

As usual, the latest edition will also feature a series of superstar question setters including Charles Dance and the pupils of Mitchell Brook Primary School.

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022, including which comedians will be joining Jimmy and when to tune in.

When is Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 on TV?

This year's Big Fat Quiz will take up residence in the schedules in its traditional Boxing Day slot, airing on Monday 26th December at 9pm on Channel 4.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 will span two hours, making it perfect to kick back and relax to after scoffing some leftover turkey and one too many Quality Streets.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 line-up

It's a particularly strong line-up of comedy talent joining Jimmy for this year's festivities.

Sat on this year's Big Fat Quiz panel are:

Stephen Merchant

Katherine Ryan

Richard Ayoade

Maisie Adam

Jonathan Ross

Rose Matafeo

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This year's edition marks Katherine Ryan's second Big Fat Quiz after an appearance in 2017. Ayoade meanwhile is a veteran of the franchise – having first appeared way back in 2010, he has since appeared on every edition from 2012.

He's got nothing on Jonathan Ross, though, whose association with The Big Fat Quiz goes all the way back to 2004. He appeared every year from then until 2013, before taking an extended break. He's back again this year – and he's also appeared on multiple episodes of The Big Fat Quiz of Everything and other spin-offs.

Merchant, Adam and Matafeo are all newcomers to the Quiz.

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 questions

A teaser for this year's Big Fat Quiz has revealed some of the topics that could be up for discussion in the latest outing.

It reads: "What was Harry Styles accused of doing to Chris Pine? Why was everyone singing about a chippy? What nickname was given to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

"And who told us they like to wiggle wiggle? All these big fat questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022."

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 trailer

You can also get a first look at the fun and frolics we can expect from this year's Quiz by watching the teaser below...

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2022 airs on Boxing Day (Monday 26th December) at 9pm on Channel 4 and will be available to watch via catch-up on All4.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.