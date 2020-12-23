In the preview, Mitchell is seen answering a question about one of 2020's heroes, Sir Captain Tom Moore, with the answer soon sparking a discussion about the average age in the UK.

And when Mitchell says he reckons he's above the average age, at 46 years old, his teammate Maya Jama reveals that that means he's the same age as her dad.

The former Radio 1 presenter says, "He is my dad's age, imagine that! Look, you could have birthed me."

To which Mitchell responds, "I've never felt so young!"

Given that 2020 has been an undoubtedly eventful year, the quiz will be a treat for comedy fans, with Channel 4 promising questions about Kanye and Kim, Harry and Meghan, and Tyson Fury – not to mention the certainty of a flurry of lockdown-themed questions.

As ever, Jimmy Carr serves as host and question master, with the full panel consisting of Mitchell, Jama, Ayoade, Stacey Solomon, James Acaster and Joe Lycett.

As always, Carr will be helped by Jon Snow, Charles Dance, Mitchell Brook Primary School and a whole host of celebrity question-setters during the course of the two-hour show.

The Big Fat Quiz of the Year airs on Channel 4 on Boxing Day at 9:05pm. Looking for more to watch? Check out our guide to the best Christmas TV 2020 or find out what to watch tonight with our TV Guide.