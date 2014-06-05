From: Wolverhampton

Occupation: Former singer

Three things you should know...

* Are you a nineties kid? You might know Pauline as Jazzi P, the singer who once had a top ten single – Shocked – with Kylie Minogue. But then she told Kylie she thought her songs were s**t. Maybe that's why we've never heard from her since...

* Pauline turns the big 5-0 during her time on Big Brother and thinks she'd make "the old prankster of the house".

* Her all-time idol is Maya Angelou whose poetry helped her come to terms with her ethnicity when she was younger. "Her strong words empower black women and give them a sense of purpose," says Pauline.