Midler wasn't buying it.

In the video above, the music starts playing at about 4 minutes 17 seconds in. Midler keeps speaking for another two minutes.

At first, she simply raised her voice, but eventually she shouted "shut that crap off!" – much to the delight of the audience.

After the music died down, Midler praised Hello Dolly! for its "ability to lift your spirit in these terrible terrible times".