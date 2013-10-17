Best TV subtitle errors
Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom is to audit the quality of live TV subtitles after numerous complaints
Subtitling errors may become a thing of the past as broadcasting watchdog Ofcom pledges to audit the quality of broadcaster's live captioning from next year.
More than one million people with hearing impairments use the service and Ofcom has received numerous complaints of incorrect spelling, completely different words or freezing subtitles.
It appears live subtitles cause the most problems – pre-prepared ones predictably contain fewer errors – and Ofcom is planning six-monthly checks for two years on live programming to highlight the main areas of concern.
Claudio Pollack from Ofcom notes, "Ofcom expects regular reporting by broadcasters to help improve subtitles over time, as well as allowing us to identify exactly which areas need most progress."
All of which means errors like this may just become a thing of the past...
