It appears live subtitles cause the most problems – pre-prepared ones predictably contain fewer errors – and Ofcom is planning six-monthly checks for two years on live programming to highlight the main areas of concern.

Claudio Pollack from Ofcom notes, "Ofcom expects regular reporting by broadcasters to help improve subtitles over time, as well as allowing us to identify exactly which areas need most progress."

All of which means errors like this may just become a thing of the past...

More like this

Lord of the Rings uses text speak

Loose Women aren't quite sure who's on next

Katie Price gets an unflattering new name on Piers Morgan's show

Boris Johnson gets poor re-election message

Spiderman's girlfriend can't quite get her words out

Another Lord of the Rings gem

Olympic gold medalist Chad Le Clos apparently only speaks in swimmer terms

Weather error blames foxes

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement

//

//