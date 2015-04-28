Best Countdown bloopers
Childish, yes. But there’s just something funny about seeing a rude word on Countdown, isn’t there?
Musician and radio DJ Myleene Klass brought the word 'gobsh***' to Countdown today, the latest in a line of rude words to pop up on the show.
It passed the dictionary corner test - it's "vulgar slang" if you're wondering - and is eight-letters, so pretty good going really.
Of course, it’s far from the first time the long-running Channel 4 daytime show has left its hosts and audience entertained by the unexpected occurence of a rude word – and who can blame them?
It's good timing, a new series of the post-watershed version – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – kicks off this Sunday threatening a few swear words of its own. As such here’s our pick of the top Countdown daytime bloopers…
Carol Vorderman has never been more relieved to draw an 'N'...
More like this
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IDLhJSO57k
A double whammy!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-D3QEdDHxw
More toilet humour...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8C1FXPzlmU
Carol gives a contestant some advice on internet browsing...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_7i7YbxX60
Well, when you need a few extra points you're not going to avoid it are you?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFthbY1g0XU
He was the youngest ever contestant and he found the word farted. Naturally.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0vlIA0dcss
Carol spells out... Carol. She's pretty chuffed. No-one else cares.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNjjxVIehLE
Rude word? What rude word...?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hk0ZM_VTgmc
8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown starts Sunday at 9:00pm on Channel 4