Of course, it’s far from the first time the long-running Channel 4 daytime show has left its hosts and audience entertained by the unexpected occurence of a rude word – and who can blame them?

It's good timing, a new series of the post-watershed version – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – kicks off this Sunday threatening a few swear words of its own. As such here’s our pick of the top Countdown daytime bloopers…

Carol Vorderman has never been more relieved to draw an 'N'...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IDLhJSO57k

A double whammy!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-D3QEdDHxw

More toilet humour...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8C1FXPzlmU

Carol gives a contestant some advice on internet browsing...

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_7i7YbxX60

Well, when you need a few extra points you're not going to avoid it are you?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFthbY1g0XU

He was the youngest ever contestant and he found the word farted. Naturally.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0vlIA0dcss

Carol spells out... Carol. She's pretty chuffed. No-one else cares.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNjjxVIehLE

Rude word? What rude word...?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hk0ZM_VTgmc

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown starts Sunday at 9:00pm on Channel 4