Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne and Jake Gyllenhaal reveal their most awkward fan encounters
The trio are joined by Al Pacino, Steve Carrell, Reese Witherspoon and more in recounting hilarious reactions from strangers on the street
Do you know what you’d say to Jennifer Garner without embarrassing yourself? Or would you be able to recognise Al Pacino if he sat near you in a bar?
Vanity Fair has released a video compiling a ton of A-listers explaining the most bizarre reactions they've had when meeting fans. Now, it would seem quite normal to be lost for words when bumping into celebrities, but some of the fan responses stars including Eddie Redmayne, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon have received go from the hilarious and factually incorrect to the downright rude.
If these reactions were all correct, Jennifer Connelly would be Demi Moore and Elizabeth Bank’s appearance in 40 Year Year Old Virgin would be her crowning moment. Keira Knightley has it bad with the awkward “aren’t you Anne Hathaway?” question – and you can’t help but feel sorry for Jake Gyllenhaal and his selfie-obsessed fans who “don’t want to talk to you, we just want a picture with you.”
However, most annoying of all has to be the encounters of Benedict Cumberbatch who has fans adamant he’s "the detective in Doctor Who". In the words of the Batch, "I'm not even going to begin to explain how wrong that is..."