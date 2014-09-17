Do you know what you’d say to Jennifer Garner without embarrassing yourself? Or would you be able to recognise Al Pacino if he sat near you in a bar?

Advertisement

Vanity Fair has released a video compiling a ton of A-listers explaining the most bizarre reactions they've had when meeting fans. Now, it would seem quite normal to be lost for words when bumping into celebrities, but some of the fan responses stars including Eddie Redmayne, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon have received go from the hilarious and factually incorrect to the downright rude.