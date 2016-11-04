Talk show host Fallon asked him to come up with words to fill in the gaps of his script, and Cumberbatch sure did have some unusual suggestions: crumbs, flibbertigibbet and badger, to name but a few. (Nobody could ever doubt that Cumberbatch is British.)

Then it was time for the performance, in which Ukrainian criminal Mrs Tate (Fallon) was accused of stealing eggs on the night of Hannukah to fund her unusual plastic surgery. The whole thing almost broke Cumberbatch completely.

But while Fallon giggled, Cumberbatch was a master at keeping the laughter at bay...

More like this

Advertisement

Watch the full video here: