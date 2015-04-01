Benedict "Chocobatch" gets a makeover as he's voted dishiest TV drama actor
The Sherlock actor triumphed over David Tennant and Damian Lewis to get the chocolate treatment courtesy of UKTV channel Drama
Benedict Cumberbatch hardly needs a chocolate makeover – he's already deemed delicious to many – but his latest incarnation makes him just that little bit more irresistible.
It all began with a poll of 2,000 British women conducted by UKTV channel Drama to find Britain's dishiest TV drama actor. Cumberbatch topped the vote, finishing above the likes of David Tennant, Idris Elba, Damian Lewis and everyone's favourite Poldark crush Aidan Turner, and was rewarded with his very own chocolate replica.
6ft in height and made by a team of eight using 40,000 grams of chocolate, "Chocobatch" took over 250 man hours to construct.
"You can't rush perfection," explains lead sculptor Tim Simpson. "Benedict has such a distinctive look that it was a challenge but a pleasure, to recreate him in chocolate. A secret combination of methods ensured we got a great likeness – we're sure his legions of fans will approve!"
The chocolate creation comes just six months after the Oscar nominee was inducted into Madame Tussauds looking "premiere ready" after he topped the most-requested list for over twelve months.
Like all these things, there was a reason behind this latest stunt – to promote Drama's launch on UKTV's on-demand service, uktvplay.co.uk – but eager fans can get up close and personal with their (chocolate) idol this Friday (3rd April) when he's put on display at Westfield Stratford City.