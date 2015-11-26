The move means that BBC3 is setting itself up against the best the internet can throw at it: YouTube vloggers, Tumblr bloggers, BuzzFeed lists, Twitter comics, Redditors, viral videos, not to mention all the usual streaming rivals like Netflix and Amazon.

But Kavanagh's excited by the challenge.

"It’s this commitment to new form content and how we deliver it that is most exciting," he explained, adding that the channel plans to devote 20 per cent of its overall budget to making it a success.

More like this

"Split between our editorial pillars [Make Me Think and Make Me Laugh] this will include short form video, picture led stories, animation, authored pieces, basically any way we can tell a story most effectively for our audience. We will no longer be limited to traditional TV."

Examples he gave included a spin-off interview with Professor Green after his BBC3 documentary Suicide And Me, and a viral parody of the John Lewis Christmas advert.

He added that he would provide a detailed brief to production companies soon: "We will launch new content strands centred on topics that matter to young people like relationships, online life, crime and health," Kavanagh said.

"These are in development but we will issue a detailed brief to independent production companies very soon detailing what we are looking for and how to pitch ideas," he added.

However, Kavanagh also said he wanted to involve new talent and young people to help test ideas and inspire new content, and aimed to recruit a group of young people who wanted to get involved.

Advertisement

"This group will consist of unheard voices and digital creatives who can create content that relates to their lives and the issues that matter to them. We will be launching a recruitment campaign very soon. Watch this space."