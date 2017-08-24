BBC1 to launch new gameshow in your living room
The Button takes place in contestants' own homes
BBC1 is working on a gameshow in which contestants answer questions from their own home. The eight part series The Button, from the team behind hit Dave show Taskmaster, is expected to air in 2018.
It will see the eponymous gadget arriving in homes around the country, with five families or friends visited each week. A talking button is placed at the heart of their front room, issuing spontaneous challenges for a cash prize.
The teams must keep a firm eye on the button, which turns from green to red when it’s time to play. The Button delivers the task they must complete, interacts with them, and also gives updates on their rival teams and the final results.
Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, said of the concept from Taskmaster producers Avalon: “This new show absolutely pushes all the right buttons for us. It’s a funny, frantic, competitive romp and a great snapshot of family life across the UK.”