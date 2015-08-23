The final forecast presented by the Met Office will be made in the autumn of next year, with the Corporation’s roster of forecasters employed by the Met Office such as Alex Deakin and John Hammond expected to transfer their employment to the new provider.

Some forecasters such as Strictly contestant Carol Kirkwood, who provides the forecast for BBC Breakfast, is already a BBC employee.

Steve Noyes, operations and customer services director of the Exeter-based Met Office, expressed his disappointment in a statement: "Nobody knows Britain's weather better and, during our long relationship with the BBC, we've revolutionised weather communication to make it an integral part of British daily life.

More like this

"This is disappointing news, but we will be working to make sure that vital Met Office advice continues to be a part of BBC output."

A BBC spokesman said: "Our viewers get the highest standard of weather service and that won't change.

"We are legally required to go through an open tender process and take forward the strongest bids to make sure we secure both the best possible service and value for money for the licence fee payer."

Advertisement

The BBC has said the Met Office's severe weather warnings would still be used by the Corporation when the contract transfers.