A fire engulfed the West London tower block in the early hours of Wednesday 14th June; the Metropolitan police said on Wednesday evening that 12 people had died, with more than 50 people being treated in hospital.

A BBC spokesperson explained to RadioTimes.com that due to the themes of the original opening episode, the order of the series had been changed: "Following the tragic fire in London today, due to song lyrics and themes, the decision has been taken to replace the original opening episode of Pitch Battle with another episode."

The new series kicks off with five qualifying rounds, during which singing groups battle it out for the chance to win a place in the final, with £50,000 up for grabs.

Each episode will feature a 'showstopper' performance followed by a themed 'riff-off'. It is understood that the first heat, featuring guest judge Bebe Rhexa, will now be shown next Saturday 24th June.

The series will now kick off with an episode featuring guest judge Will Young.

Pitch Battle debuts on Saturday June 17th on BBC1 at 7.30pm