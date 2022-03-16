After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, May will bring the Big Weekend home to Coventry.

Nothing can replicate the atmosphere of live events and festivals, so music fans will be delighted to hear that Radio 1's Big Weekend will be returning to the field this spring, with details of the annual event now released.

And the Big Weekend is going to be bigger than ever for 2022, with some of the biggest stars on the planet performing at this year’s three-day extravaganza.

Those with tickets to the gig on the Saturday can expect to see Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, Aitch, AJ Tracey, and more. Read more on the line-up below.

So when is BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend set to descend on Coventry, how can fans get tickets, and how can viewers watch it from home? Read on for everything you need to know.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend dates

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take place across three days (27th-29th May 2022) at the War Memorial Park.

BBC Radio 1 previously shared its excitement on Twitter, posting that it "can't wait" for the Big Weekend.

"Weekend is back and we're heading to Coventry!" it said.

"Get ready for three days of live music from 27th - 29th May 2022 in War Memorial Park. We can't wait to kick off festival season again."

In addition, BBC Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James recently shared his thoughts on the event live on his show.

"We are so excited to be doing a big weekend again, together, in a field, watching the world's biggest artists performing just for us," he said.

"The big weekend is heading to Coventry, we are going to be there for three days and 70,000 of you will be able to join us."

He added: "It is our favourite thing to do here at Radio 1, to bring music to a field."

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 line-up

(Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns via Getty)

Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Central Cee, Joel Corry and YUNGBLUD are all set to perform.

They will grace the main stage on Saturday 28th May.

Meanwhile, Sam Fender, Easy Life, Fontaines DC, Sigrid, KSI, Mimi Webb and Tom Grennan are set to play on the Future Sounds stage on the Saturday.

The main stage on Sunday 29th May will feature performances from Lorde, George Ezra, Dermot Kennedy, Mabel, Becky Hill and Jax Jones.

What's more, a number of acts have been confirmed for the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

Rising stars Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan MacKampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA and Willow Kayne will perform on the Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alfie Indra, Crawlers, Danniella Dee, Hope Tala, Lizzie Esau, Piri & Tommy, Queen Millz and Sad Night Dynamite have joined the line-up for Sunday.

Main stage acts for the Sunday are yet to be revealed. Watch this space!

How to watch BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

The festival will return to the field this year - however, fans needn’t worry as the festival will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 1, with full sets then becoming available on the BBC Sounds app.

Fans will also be able to watch the performances through BBC iPlayer and see their favourite acts perform live from the comfort of their own home.

Back in May 2021, Radio 1 broadcast a virtual weekend of live music instead of its usual festival. Artists including Ed Sheeran, Wolf Alice and Coldplay recorded sets, which were then streamed across BBC Radio 1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

How to get BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets

Tickets for this year’s BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available to buy via Ticketmaster, through Radio 1's website, from 8:30am on 18th March 2022.

Tickets will be available to everyone in the UK.

However, as has been the case in previous years – those who live in Coventry where the event takes place will receive priority tickets.

According to the website, 60% of tickets will be reserved for people living in the area. A further 25% will be put aside for neighbouring areas, while 15% will be made available to the general public.

The price of tickets will depend on which day you choose. Friday tickets cost £12.50 each (plus £2.50 booking fee per ticket), while Saturday and Sunday tickets cost £12.50 each (plus £4.50 booking fee per ticket).

