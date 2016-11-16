Unless you’ve engaged in a complete internet blackout over the last few weeks (which might not have been the worst idea) then you’ve probably come across the Mannequin Challenge, in which a large group of people are filmed standing perfectly still in various positions while a song (usually Black Beatles by Rae Sremmurd) plays in the background.

Now, the BBC news team are the latest group to pick up the mannequin baton, delivering a fairly in-depth freeze-frame of their newsroom in an aim to promote Children in Need.