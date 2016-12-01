BBC3 has been online for nearly a year now with ad hoc showings on the main terrestrial channels of the best programmes such as the acclaimed abduction drama Thirteen.

But BBC3 shows, which also includes the Doctor Who spin-off Class, haven’t found a permanent regular home - and that may change.

RadioTimes.com understands that the briefing document has prompted senior executives to seriously discuss the possibility of establishing a “BBC3 hour” which will air the best stuff at some fixed point in the schedule.

More like this

But where?

RadioTimes.com understands that some executives want the BBC3 hour to air on BBC2 at 10pm but that would mean pushing Newsnight to 11pm – or even moving Newsnight to the BBC News Channel.

However, another permanent home is more likely.

Advertisement

Given the fierce internal battles earlier this year when BBC1’s 10pm news bulletin extended from a 30 to a 45 minute slot - which saw it eat into Newsnight’s 10.30 start time on BBC2 – it is understood that that is a fight that the Corporation's director general Tony Hall is not keen to have again.