From the exchanges between the co-hosts to the good morning message to the woman at home and the fictional warning to 'Jack' about his burning toast, the sequences are really rather similar.

Just watch the BBC Breakfast promo from 2016 if you don't believe us...

Channel 9 told the BBC that "the promo, one of several campaigns to promote Today, ran for a short period over our summer break. It has not appeared on air for more than two weeks."

More like this

Advertisement

It's no Dan v Piers level face-off, but it's certainly one of the funnier rumbles to rock the breakfast TV world of late.