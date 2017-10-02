"The salary list spoke for itself," Bruce said in an interview published in this week's Radio Times. "I know the Prime Minister felt the BBC needed to get its house in order."

"I wasn't taken aback. I was disappointed," she added. The BBC is trying to get its house in order. Let's see what comes out."

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce on the cover of this week's Radio Times

The BBC salary publication revealed that Bruce is paid between £35,000 and £399,000. Her BBC News colleague Huw Edwards is paid £550,000 to £599,000.

The list showed that just a third of the 96 on-screen stars earning over £150,000 a year were women; the top seven earners at the BBC were all men.

In September, some of the BBC's top female stars applied further pressure on director general Tony Hall, demanding that "meaningful data" be revealed in order to “rectify injustices before the end of the year”.

Stars including Clare Balding, Newsnight’s Kirsty Wark, and Woman’s Hour presenter Jane Garvey lent their support to the statement.

Hall has already pledged to close the gender pay gap by 2020, but the statement urged the Corporation to act faster and act as a "standard bearer" for the rest of the media industry.

Bruce will once again present Antiques Roadshow this Sunday at 8pm on BBC1. Read the full interview with her in this week's Radio Times Antiques Roadshow anniversary special, in shops from Tuesday 3rd October.