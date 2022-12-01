Singer-songwriter McVie, best known as a member of Fleetwood Mac, died aged 79 on Wednesday (30th November).

The BBC has announced changes to its planned programming tonight (Thursday, 1st December) in order to pay tribute to Christine McVie.

In an addition to its schedules, BBC Four will now air the 2019 documentary profile Fleetwood Mac's Songbird - Christine McVie at 9pm tonight.

This will be followed at 10:30pm by Fleetwood Mac: The Dance, which was first broadcast in 2018 and sees Fleetwood Mac reunite to perform hits such as Rhiannon and Don't Stop 20 years after the release of the Rumours album.

McVie wrote some of Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Say You Love Me and Songbird. She left the group in 1998 after 28 years, but returned to the ranks in 2014.

In a statement released yesterday, it was announced that she had passed away peacefully at hospital in the company of her family, "following a short illness".

A statement from her family read: "We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally."

A message on Fleetwood Mac's Twitter page also paid tribute to McVie, saying: "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

"She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have."

