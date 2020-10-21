Here's everything you need to know about Children in Need's Rickshaw Challenge, the route being taken and when the eight-day trip is due to begin.

What is this year's route?

BBC Children in Need's Rickshaw Challenge is set to look a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Matt Baker travelling 332 miles within 'Glorious' Goodwood – a racecourse near Chichester.

This year's team will be travelling the equivalent of Matt's first solo Ricksaw ride in 2011 from Edinburgh to London, but within the grounds of Goodwood.

They'll cover a variety of terrains to reach their target each day, in time for a live broadcast on The One Show each evening at 7pm.

The team's route won't be open to the public to protect both the public and the participants in light of the pandemic.

"In a year that has been tough for everyone, I am delighted that we can bring the Rickshaw Challenge back for the tenth year," Matt said in a statement.

"In the spirit of doing what we can, we’re doing our best to make it as safe as possible for everybody involved and that includes our supporters that would usually come out to see us. So this year instead of coming out on the streets we’re asking people to support us from the comfort of their own homes by tuning in to The One Show each evening."

Who will be riding?

Countryfile and The One Show's Matt Baker will be returning for his 10th Rickshaw Challenge this year, and he'll be completing the route alongside another six young people, all of whom are connected to a cause helped by Children in Need.

Matt will be joined in the challenge by 14-year-old Eoin from Belfast, 16-year-old Jim from Derbyshire, 16-year-old Lauren from Aberdeen, 18-year-old Lewis from Coventry, 19-year-old Rosie from Ruislip and 16-year-old Sarah from Hillingdon.

The rickshaw they'll be riding was designed and built by the McLaren Group engineers in 2018, while the closed confines of the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex will help ensure that everyone involved in the production is safe.

When will it be on TV?

The Rickshaw Challenge will begin on Friday 6th November and will last for eight days, with Matt Baker giving an update each night on BBC One's The One Show at 7pm.

The 2020 Children in Need appeal show will air this year on Friday 13th November.

What is the Rickshaw Challenge?

BBC Children in Need's Rickshaw Challenge began in 2011, with Matt Baker cycling a rickshaw from Edinburgh to London in just eight days and raising over a million pounds in the process.

Since then, Matt has been joined by a group of inspiring young people on his journey across the UK, which in previous years has been from Llandudno to London, from Giant's Causeway to BBC Elstree, from Salford to EastEnders' set 'Walford', Lands End to the East End and even from Calais in France to Salford Quays.

Over the last nine years, the challenge has raised over £35,373,713 for Children in Need.

The BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge begins on Friday 6th November.