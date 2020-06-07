The project will encompass almost all subject areas and better yet, will include some very famous faces along the way.

In the first week, Manchester City superstar Sergio Agüero will help Key Stage Three children yearn Spanish.

Between 15th and 26th June, BBC Bitesize Daily will celebrate Shakespeare Fortnight, which has been created in partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company. The likes of Martin Freeman and other RSC actors including Niamh Cusack, Bally Gill, Natalie Simpson and Jamie Wilkes.

More like this

Throughout the course of the two weeks, "Shakespeare's Words", "Shakespeare's Audience" and "Character journeys in Shakespeare" will all be discussed, among others.

Between 29th June and 3rd July, Science Week will be in full force, as Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker talks all things space, while astronaut Helen Sharman will read an extract from her autobiography. There will also be table-top experiments in partnership with the Science and Industry Museum.

David Attenborough (GETTY)

Creative Week will run alongside and sees Liam Payne, Mabel, Gracey and Sea Girls take part in Big Song, where they will discuss the meaning of their lyrics, while also setting some creative tasks.

Sir David Attenborough will take students through Geography, with lessons on continents and oceans on 16th and 18th June before returning on 30th June to discuss animal evolution, dinosaurs and fossils.

Finally, David Walliams, Pixie Lott, Jodie Kidd, Dina Asher-Smith and Scarlett Moffatt will read some key texts in Celebrity Book Club for Primary and The Big Read for Secondary.

Sam and Mark will join Nihal Arthanayake as Bitesize Daily presenters.

Advertisement

BBC Bitesize Daily is available daily from 8th June on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button and BBC Bitesize Daily Online is available at www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize.