In the world of TV, the British Academy Television Awards are as big as it gets. The great and the good of the telly world are set to vie for the industry's most prestigious prizes in a star-studded ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall, but who looks set to take home the top awards?

Line of Duty has the most nominations – scoring a total of four – with The Crown and Three Girls not far behind, landing three apiece. But as we know, the shortlist doesn't always dictate who wins big on the night.