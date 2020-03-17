However, amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, BAFTA has opted to postpone both ceremonies until later in the year.

In a statement, the charity said: "Following the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May respectively, will be postponed until later in the year.

"The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for next Thursday 26 March, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony. We’re working with all our partners to explore options for new dates and we hope to be in a position to confirm them in the coming weeks.

"We are continually monitoring the situation ​to ensure we are prepared for the challenges we may face in the coming weeks and months. We are closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation, NHS and GOV UK/Public Health England, and the safety of our members, guests and staff remains our top priority."

The decision by BAFTA follows the latest advice by the British government, which has urged UK citizens to avoid "non-essential" travel and contact with others to help curb coronavirus.

Sporting events including Euro 2020 and the Grand National have also been postponed or cancelled, while filming on many TV and film projects – including Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, Stranger Things and The Batman – has halted as a precautionary measure.