Bafta TV Awards 2017: Tom Hollander wins Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Mays, Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Tom Hollander contested the acting category
The Night Manager's Tom Hollander has been named Best Supporting Actor at the British Academy Television Awards, recognised over fellow nominees Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), The Crown stars Jared Harris and John Lithgow.
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of Taboo, Broadchurch and The Moorside were not considered for tonight's ceremony.