The Night Manager's Tom Hollander has been named Best Supporting Actor at the British Academy Television Awards, recognised over fellow nominees Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), The Crown stars Jared Harris and John Lithgow.

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.