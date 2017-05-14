Steve Coogan has won the British Academy Television Award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, seeing off competition from fellow funnymen Harry Enfield (The Windsors), Asim Chaudhury (People Just Do Nothing) and David Mitchell (Upstart Crow).

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.