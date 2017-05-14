BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Steve Coogan wins Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Asim Chaudhury, David Mitchell, Harry Enfield and Steve Coogan competed for the coveted prize at this year's ceremony
Steve Coogan has won the British Academy Television Award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, seeing off competition from fellow funnymen Harry Enfield (The Windsors), Asim Chaudhury (People Just Do Nothing) and David Mitchell (Upstart Crow).
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by Netflix's The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of Catastrophe, The Trip and Decline and Fall were not considered for tonight's ceremony.