Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge has won the British Academy Television Award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, crowned over fellow nominees Diane Morgan (Cunk on Shakespeare), and Olivia Colman (also for Fleabag) and Lesley Manville (Mum).

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.