BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Diane Morgan, Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Leslie Manville fought it out to be queen of the funnywomen
Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge has won the British Academy Television Award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, crowned over fellow nominees Diane Morgan (Cunk on Shakespeare), and Olivia Colman (also for Fleabag) and Lesley Manville (Mum).
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by Netflix's The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of Catastrophe and Decline and Fall were not considered for tonight's ceremony.