Michel McIntyre has taken home the British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Performance, recognised over fellow nominees Adam Hills (The Last Leg), Claudia Winkleman (Strictly Come Dancing) and Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show).

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.