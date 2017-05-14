BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Michael McIntyre wins Best Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills, Claudia Winkleman, Graham Norton and Michael McIntyre battled it out to get their hands on the silverware
Michel McIntyre has taken home the British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Performance, recognised over fellow nominees Adam Hills (The Last Leg), Claudia Winkleman (Strictly Come Dancing) and Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show).
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016.