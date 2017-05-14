Damilola, Our Loved Boy has won the British Academy Television Award for Best Single Drama, seeing off competition from fellow nominees Murdered By My Father, NW, and Aberfan: The Green Hollow.

Advertisement

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.