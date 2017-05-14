BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Damilola, Our Loved Boy wins Best Single Drama
Aberfan: The Green Hollow, Murdered By My Father, NW and Damilola, Our Loved Boy all competed for the coveted prize
Damilola, Our Loved Boy has won the British Academy Television Award for Best Single Drama, seeing off competition from fellow nominees Murdered By My Father, NW, and Aberfan: The Green Hollow.
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016.