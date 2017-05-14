BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe wins Best Comedy and Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe, Cunk on Shakespeare, The Last Leg and Taskmaster battled it out for the silverware
Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe has taken home the British Academy Television Award for Best Comedy and Entertainment Programme, seeing off competition from Cunk on Shakespeare, The Last Leg and Taskmaster.
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016.