Charlie Brooker's 2016 Wipe has taken home the British Academy Television Award for Best Comedy and Entertainment Programme, seeing off competition from Cunk on Shakespeare, The Last Leg and Taskmaster.

Advertisement

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.