BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway wins Best Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Strictly Come Dancing and Britain's Got Talent fought it out
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway has won the British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Programme, seeing off competition from fellow nominees Britain's Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and Michael McIntyre's Big Show.
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning ITV's The Voice was not considered for the shortlist.