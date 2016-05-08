BAFTA TV Awards 2016: Poldark wins the Radio Times Audience Award
The BBC1 period drama starring Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson triumphed over Bake Off, Humans, Making a Murderer, Peter Kay's Car Share and Doctor Foster
Poldark has taken home the Radio Times Audience Award at this year's British Academy Television Awards.
The BBC1 period drama, starring Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, saw off stiff competition from Humans, Doctor Foster, Peter Kay's Car Share, The Great British Bake Off and Making a Murderer to claim the prize – the only one decided by viewers.
Voting took place on the Radio Times website over a five-week period from a shortlist decided by a panel of leading entertainment and media journalists.
The victory will no doubt delight Poldark fans after the show failed to earn a single nomination across any of the major BAFTA categories.
The drama – written by Debbie Horsfield – is based on Winston Graham's first two Poldark novels and follows in the footsteps of the 1975-77 series of the same name starring Robin Ellis and Angharad Rees.
More like this
The 2015 series – which also stars Heida Reed and Ruby Bentall and featured Warren Clarke in his final role – began airing in March 2015 and peaked at 9.4 million viewers. A second series has been filmed and is expected to air later this year.