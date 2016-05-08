Voting took place on the Radio Times website over a five-week period from a shortlist decided by a panel of leading entertainment and media journalists.

The victory will no doubt delight Poldark fans after the show failed to earn a single nomination across any of the major BAFTA categories.

The drama – written by Debbie Horsfield – is based on Winston Graham's first two Poldark novels and follows in the footsteps of the 1975-77 series of the same name starring Robin Ellis and Angharad Rees.

The 2015 series – which also stars Heida Reed and Ruby Bentall and featured Warren Clarke in his final role – began airing in March 2015 and peaked at 9.4 million viewers. A second series has been filmed and is expected to air later this year.